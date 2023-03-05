National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$113.00 by Analysts at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a C$98.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$106.95.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$102.74 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6924528 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.04%.

In other news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. In other news, Director Denis Girouard sold 19,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.13, for a total value of C$1,889,640.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,853,867. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total value of C$1,120,529.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,087.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

