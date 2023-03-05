Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $20.41

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,558,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 455,432 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 435.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 88,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.