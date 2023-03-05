Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$11.50 price target on Aecon Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upgraded Aecon Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.80.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96. The stock has a market cap of C$746.15 million, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.22. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$8.29 and a 1 year high of C$17.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 211.43%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

