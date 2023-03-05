Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.80.

Shares of ARE opened at C$12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.29 and a one year high of C$17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.43%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

