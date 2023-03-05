TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

