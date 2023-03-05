Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Osisko Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.11.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

About Osisko Mining

Shares of OSK opened at C$3.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 0.97. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.19.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.