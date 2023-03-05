Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $97.78

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in RPM International by 84.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

