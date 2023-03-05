Analyzing Invacare (IVCRQ) and Its Rivals

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 50 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Invacare to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Invacare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 287 1062 2248 77 2.58

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Invacare’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.21 billion $112.95 million 7.04

This table compares Invacare and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Invacare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -205.57% -85.94% -23.03%

Risk and Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invacare rivals beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

