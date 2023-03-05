Analyzing Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Annaly Capital Management and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 3 5 0 2.63 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.59%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $2.78 billion 3.61 $1.73 billion $4.98 4.08 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.72 -$53.10 million ($3.01) -2.03

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 62.09% 19.23% 2.35% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -29.45% 7.56% 0.49%

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets. The Mortgage Servicing Rights group provides the right to service residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments made on the loans. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Farrell and Wellington Jamie Denahan-Norris on February 18, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties. Its portfolios include Agency RMBS, Residential Investments, Commercial Investments, and ABS. The company was founded on March 1, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

