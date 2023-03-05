Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.
ASUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Asure Software to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Asure Software Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $289.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software
Asure Software Company Profile
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
Recommended Stories
