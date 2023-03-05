Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Asure Software to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $289.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 59,356 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

