Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $101.00

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.73.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 98.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

