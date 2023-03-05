Comparing Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $2.91 billion 2.77 -$19.44 million ($0.07) -427.51 Four Corners Property Trust $223.19 million 10.67 $97.77 million $1.20 23.04

Four Corners Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

99.0% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -0.67% -0.50% -0.24% Four Corners Property Trust 43.81% 9.37% 4.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Americold Realty Trust and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 1 2 4 0 2.43 Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $32.79, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Americold Realty Trust pays out -1,257.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 113.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio. The Third-Party Managed segment manages warehouses on behalf of third parties and provides warehouse management services to food retailers and manufacturers in customer-owned facilities. The Transportation segment is involved in brokering and managing transportation of frozen and perishable food and other products. The Other segment includes ownership in a limestone quarry in Carthage, Missouri. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment consists of the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

