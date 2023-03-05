Analysts Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price at $100.20

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

ARKAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Arkema from €131.00 ($139.36) to €126.00 ($134.04) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Arkema from €100.00 ($106.38) to €98.00 ($104.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Arkema from €80.00 ($85.11) to €79.00 ($84.04) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ARKAY opened at $105.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. Arkema has a 1 year low of $67.88 and a 1 year high of $132.29.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

