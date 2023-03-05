Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.07.

BXSL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of BXSL opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.47.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.75 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 47.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

