Analyzing Nocopi Technologies (NNUP) and The Competition

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nocopi Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nocopi Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors 742 3860 5982 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Nocopi Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nocopi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A -3,124.32 Nocopi Technologies Competitors $1.10 billion $76.28 million 1,076.92

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nocopi Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors -2.73% -15.20% -0.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nocopi Technologies peers beat Nocopi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

