Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.03).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.35) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £18,330.92 ($22,120.09). In other Senior news, insider Andrew Bodenham bought 14,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £18,330.92 ($22,120.09). Also, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,842.52). Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Senior Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
