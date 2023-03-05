ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $6.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

ViewRay stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.36. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $752.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.00.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 93.57% and a negative net margin of 105.01%. ViewRay’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ViewRay by 70.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

