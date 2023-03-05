The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $63.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Lovesac Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $29.42 on Thursday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $446.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.18. Lovesac had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $134.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lovesac by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 333.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

