Financial Contrast: Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) & CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aemetis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aemetis and CN Energy Group.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aemetis $211.95 million 0.63 -$47.15 million ($2.59) -1.48 CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.31 $2.23 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CN Energy Group. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aemetis.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aemetis and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aemetis 1 2 2 0 2.20 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aemetis presently has a consensus target price of $13.05, suggesting a potential upside of 239.84%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Profitability

This table compares Aemetis and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aemetis -35.11% N/A -20.85% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aemetis has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aemetis beats CN Energy Group. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aemetis

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Rating)

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.