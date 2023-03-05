TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $63.27 Average PT from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

