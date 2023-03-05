DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $23.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

