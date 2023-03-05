Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target at $7.38

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 644,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -545.40%.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

