Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

PR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

