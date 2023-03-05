Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
PR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Permian Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.54. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.