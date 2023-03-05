Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $72.92

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FOUR stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.59.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

