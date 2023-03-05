CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives $23.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 11,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $178,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 551,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

CareDx Trading Down 16.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $481.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Further Reading

