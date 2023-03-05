Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $26.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $226,794,000 after acquiring an additional 563,983 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,521 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,268,380 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $40,785,000 after buying an additional 443,777 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.