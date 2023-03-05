Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $26.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.13.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor Stock Up 0.5 %
TRIP stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.