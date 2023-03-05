FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mondee Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mondee in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Mondee’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOND. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a report on Thursday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of Mondee stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Mondee has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

