First Solar, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Solar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.88. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $210.11 on Friday. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $211.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

