FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $92.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $96.53. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $89.53 per share.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

FCNCA stock opened at $702.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $770.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.48. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $598.01 and a one year high of $885.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $833,135. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.