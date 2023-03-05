FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

FATE opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $599.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,417 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

