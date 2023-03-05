FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of FATE opened at $6.11 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $599.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein acquired 36,631 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710 in the last ninety days. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,417 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

