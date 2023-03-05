Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for COMPASS Pathways plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for COMPASS Pathways in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.94). The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways’ current full-year earnings is ($3.01) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $8.49 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 842,517 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter worth $5,472,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 277.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 138.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

