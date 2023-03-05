William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clarus in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Clarus’ current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

CLAR stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.69. Clarus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 784.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Clarus by 112.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.24%.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

