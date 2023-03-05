Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Cerus Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cerus in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CERS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CERS opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $516.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

