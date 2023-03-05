FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.05. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,925 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 25.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 55.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,813,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

