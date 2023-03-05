Beam Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($6.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.22). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.61) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.28) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,477,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3,509.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 385,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 374,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1,454.7% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

