AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AdaptHealth’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,199,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,078 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

