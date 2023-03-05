HC Wainwright Comments on Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.57). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.17. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 20.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 365.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,054 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 142,761 shares during the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.