FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.51) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.58). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLDX. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $46.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.54 and a current ratio of 17.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,864 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,813,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 94.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3,159.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 632,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

