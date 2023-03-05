Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.56) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.55) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $46.78 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 20.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

