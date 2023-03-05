Brokers Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

