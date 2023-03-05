FY2024 Earnings Forecast for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year. The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Barclays cut their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

DIBS stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.04. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $158,414. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 9,681.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

