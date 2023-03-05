CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for CarGurus in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. The consensus estimate for CarGurus’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Shares of CARG opened at $17.46 on Friday. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $45.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CarGurus by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

