Critical Contrast: Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) versus BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF – Get Rating) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avivagen and BAE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avivagen $730,000.00 6.61 -$4.71 million ($0.08) -0.78 BAE Systems $26.30 billion 1.29 $1.97 billion N/A N/A

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Avivagen.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Avivagen has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avivagen and BAE Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avivagen 0 0 0 0 N/A BAE Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

This table compares Avivagen and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avivagen -650.54% N/A -256.46% BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Avivagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BAE Systems beats Avivagen on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avivagen

(Get Rating)

Avivagen Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr. Tobias Beta blend for the human immune system. It serves in the United States, Canada, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Mexico, Brazil, and Malaysia. Avivagen Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About BAE Systems

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters. The Electronic Systems segment comprises the US and UK-based electronics activities, including electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, next-generation military communications systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber and Intelligence segment includes the US-based Intelligence and Security business, and UK-headquartered Applied Intelligence business, and covers the group’s cyber security, secure government, and commercial and financial security activities. The Platforms and Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons and munitions, and delivers services and sustainment activities, including ship repair and the management of government-owned muni

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.