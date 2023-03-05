Critical Comparison: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) & Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Campbell Soup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$18.02 million N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.56 billion 1.83 $757.00 million $2.63 19.93

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup 8.91% 26.43% 7.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Steakholder Foods and Campbell Soup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Campbell Soup 3 7 0 0 1.70

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Campbell Soup has a consensus target price of $51.09, suggesting a potential downside of 2.52%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Volatility & Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co. engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products. The company was founded by Joseph Campbell and Abraham Anderson in1869 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.