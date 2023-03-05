Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $100.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. Analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360 shares of company stock worth $123,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Autoliv by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

