XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $50.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

XPO Price Performance

XPO opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. XPO’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in XPO by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in XPO by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in XPO by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

