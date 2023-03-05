Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Price Target at $89.00

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Sysco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.