Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $17.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 390,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

