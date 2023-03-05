Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $17.00

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPEGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HPE opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 390,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 162,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.