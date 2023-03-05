Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Receives $3.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -11.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,974,000 after acquiring an additional 273,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 484,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,481,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 452,377 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

